Chunghwa plans to spin off optoelectronics subsidiary

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) plans to spin off its optoelectronics subsidiary and list it on the Taipei Exchange, following the successful spin-off of Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co Ltd (CHPT, 中華精測), chairman David Cheng (鄭優) said yesterday.

“The stock debut of CHPT was very successful. It inspires Chunghwa’s technology developers to work harder on commercializing new technologies,” Cheng told a news conference in Taipei.

CHPT, formerly a printed circuit board research team operating in Chunghwa’s research and development department, saw its shares close at NT$1,370 in Taipei trading yesterday, more than three times its listing price of NT$360 on March 24 last year, according to Taiwan Stock Exchange data.

The firm established a subsidiary, Chunghwa Leading Photonics Tech Co Ltd (CLPT, 中華立鼎), with paid-in capital of NT$120 million (US$3.86 million) in August last year, Cheng said.

The optoelectronics subsidiary provides near-infrared sensors and has begun shipping products to European and US clients for industrial and agricultural use, such as devices that detect pesticide residues in crops, CLPT president Sean Chen (陳祥義) said.

Chen said the company would be listed on the Taipei Exchange’s Emerging Stock Board in 2019 at the earliest, as it has to remain profitable for two consecutive years to meet the listing requirement.

In addition to the spin-off plan, Cheng said one of Chunghwa’s priorities this year is to step up its efforts in Southeast Asian markets in a bid to stay in line with the government’s “new southbound policy.”

Chunghwa is to turn its office in Thailand into a subsidiary in April and apply for a local telecom operations license, Cheng said, adding that the firm will also seek collaboration with telecom operators in Vietnam later this year.

The collaboration in Vietnam will be similar to Chunghwa’s long-time partnership with Vietnam Military Telecommunications Corp, which is to offer Web hosting, disaster recovery services and broadband leasing via a joint venture, Cheng said.

Chunghwa’s subsidiary in Singapore will serve as a center for other Southeast Asian markets, and its operational scope is to expand to Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, Cheng said.

Chunghwa yesterday reported a net income of NT$3.54 billion, or earnings per share of NT$0.46, for last month.

The result is an 18 percent decline from the same period last year, CHT said in a statement.

Operating income fell 16 percent annually to NT$4.28 billion and revenue fell by 4.4 percent to NT$18.73 billion, the company said.