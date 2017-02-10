Pinterest allows phones to spy alluring items

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Pinterest Inc on Wednesday infused more machine smarts into its online bulletin boards, pushing harder into e-commerce by enabling people to use smartphones to identify products they might wish to pursue.

A test version of “Lens” lets people take pictures with smartphones from inside Pinterest applications, which then uses “visual search” to find similar items or themes playing off objects of desire.

“Sometimes you spot something out in the world that looks interesting, but when you try to search for it online later, words fail you,” Pinterest cofounder and product head Evan Sharp said. “We’ve developed new experimental technology that, for the first time ever, is capable of seeing the world the way you do.”

Lens search results also display ways they might be used. For example, taking a picture of a clock might get search results that include it as part of room decor.

Pinterest also introduced a “shop the look” feature that lets people tap on circles on items in pictures, such as clothing or furniture, to explore or shop.

An Instant Ideas feature will also lead to search results focused on similar ideas or concepts.