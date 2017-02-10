Vijay Mallya sacked from United Breweries board

AFP, MUMBAI, India

India’s United Breweries Holdings Ltd has fired indebted beer baron Vijay Mallya from his non-executive chairman role following an order from the country’s market regulator, it said in a stock exchange filing on late on Wednesday.

The UB Group said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Mallya from holding key managerial roles in any listed company.

Mallya, who made Kingfisher beer a global brand, was known for his flamboyant lifestyle and styled himself as the “King of Good Times.” He owes banks at least US$1 billion, fleeing to Britain in March last year as pressure grew from banks to pay back the loans.

Mallya has repeatedly failed to appear before investigators at India’s Enforcement Directorate, a financial crimes agency, which suspects him of misusing funds loaned by a state bank.

A UB representative did not respond to a reporter’s e-mail seeking comment.

The company’s decision follows the Karnataka high court issuing a “winding-up” order on United Breweries, the firm through which Mallya controlled his once-sprawling business empire, directing an liquidator to take over all assets.

An Indian court last month ordered a consortium of banks to start the process of recovering about US$1 billion in loans from Mallya, who refuses to return home.

Mallya, who remains a part-owner of the Force India Formula One team, has come to personify India’s problems with bad debts that are piling up on the balance sheets of banks.