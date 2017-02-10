Staff writer

CHIPMAKERS

Vanguard revenue falls 9.6%

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), which makes ICs for LCD panels, yesterday posted its lowest revenue in 13 months and said revenue for this quarter would also slide from last quarter due to seasonal factors. Revenue fell 9.6 percent month-on-month to NT$1.97 billion (US$63.5 million) last month, a 2 percent decrease year-on-year, Vanguard said. Meanwhile, United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) said its revenue last month increased 0.75 percent month-on-month and 5.37 percent year-on-year to NT$12.65 billion. The contract chipmaker forecast revenue this quarter would contract by 4 percent month-on-month due to falling shipments and prices.

COMPUTERS

Asustek revenue slumps

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday said its revenue last month fell to the lowest level in nine months due to the impact of lower shipments during the Lunar New Year holiday. Consolidated revenue was NT$31.3 billion for last month, down 21 percent month-on-month and 11 percent year-on-year, it said. Asustek said in a statement that sales of its own-brand products also decreased 22 percent month-on-month and 12 percent year-on-year to NT$28.1 billion. The firm said it expects sales to pick up this month following the launches of new products.

LENSES

Genius shares rocket

Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光), which supplies camera lenses for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday saw its shares rise by the daily maximum to close at NT$187.5 after reporting stronger-than-expected revenue for last month. Consolidated revenue fell 13.3 percent month-on-month to NT$712 million, but the figure surged 68.64 percent year-on-year, Genius said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company’s monthly decline in revenue last month was smaller than larger rival Largan Precision Co’s (大立光) 30 percent slump and beat market estimates of a plunge of between 30 and 40 percent, analysts said.

WT bearish on revenue

IC distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said revenue for this quarter would be lower than last quarter’s, falling to between NT$36 billion and NT$38 billion compared with NT$45.45 billion the previous quarter. Gross margin would likely range between 4.65 and 4.85 percent, while operating margin would likely be between 2.0 and 2.2 percent, it said in a press release. Last quarter, it reported a net income of NT$198 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.42. Without a one-time charge of NT$500 million in relation to Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp’s (樂視) bad loans, WT Microeletronics said it would have reported a net income of NT$615 million for last quarter, or earnings per share of NT$1.31.

HOTELS

FDC revenue rises 14.14%

Hotel and restaurant operator FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) reported NT$158.42 million in revenue last month, an increase of 14.14 percent year-on-year, thanks to strong banquet demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the company said yesterday. The operator of the five-star hotel Fleur de Chine (日月潭雲品酒店) near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake and Gala de Chine (頤品大飯店) in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) said its focus on domestic diners and free independent travelers allowed it to emerge unharmed from the decline in the number of Chinese tour groups.