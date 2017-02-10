TPPC to hold elections, chairman says

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Taiwan Pulp and Paper Corp (TPPC, 台灣紙業) is to hold a shareholders’ meeting to re-elect its supervisors and directors, chairman Chien Hung-wen (簡鴻文) said yesterday.

The company faces a deadline next month to recognize last year’s earnings results, a requirement to avoid being delisted from the local bourse, something it has been unable to do because its board of supervisors was sacked last month.

The Tainan-based papermaker has been caught up in a feud between Chien and company president Yu Mei-ling (余美玲) about management strategy and business development.

Chien declined to hold a shareholders’ meeting last month to sign off on the earnings report.

TPPC reported a net loss of NT$304 million (US$9.8 million) last year, with revenue down 30.46 percent annually to NT$4.34 billion.