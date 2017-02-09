Agencies

PENSIONS

DuPont contributes to plan

DuPont expects to contribute another US$230 million to its US pension plan this year. The News Journal reported that the Delaware-based chemicals company also added US$230 million last year. That is the first year it contributed since 2012. DuPont is also to add US$95 million to its overseas pension plans, which accounts for about 20 percent of its pension debt. The company committed US$121 million to those funds last year. However, some pensioners say the contributions are not enough to close a pension gap. Securities & Exchange Commission filings show DuPont has a pension obligation of US$24.8 billion with US$16.6 billion of assets.

RETAIL

Dunelm raises dividend

British homeware retailer Dunelm Group PLC raised its interim dividend by 8.3 percent after notching up a rise in half-year sales on strong online business. The seller of cushions, curtains and baking equipment said total sales were up 2.8 percent to ￡460.5 million (US$575.29 million) driven by a 20 percent surge in online sales and improvement in trading conditions in the second half. However, like-for-like sales were down 1.6 percent for the 26 weeks to Dec. 31 last year as unusually warm weather in the first quarter reduced store visits.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi downbeat on profit

Sanofi SA said profit might drop this year as the French drugmaker pursues new drivers of growth to offset declines for its best-selling diabetes treatment Lantus. Sanofi expects earnings per share excluding some items to be stable to down as much as 3 percent at constant exchange rates, the Paris-based company said in a statement yesterday. The firm’s chief executive officer Olivier Brandicourt is counting on new therapies to replace falling revenue from the insulin Lantus, which lost patent protection in 2015. The drug’s successor for diabetics, called Toujeo, has gained market share in recent months, Brandicourt said.

TECHNOLOGY

Samsung SDI reports fire

Samsung SDI Co, a supplier of batteries to explosion-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, said a “minor fire” broke out at a plant in northern China, but was quickly put out. The fire did not affect production, company spokesman Shin Yong-doo said yesterday. The fire occurred at a waste depository, not a production facility, Shin said. Samsung SDI was one of two battery suppliers for the Note 7 smartphones, which was eventually killed off after a global recall. SDI said this month is has invested about 150 billion won (US$130.75 million) in safety and that its batteries would probably be used in Samsung Electronics’ next smartphone model.

JAPAN

Current-account surplus rises

The nation’s current-account surplus last year hit a nine-year high, helped by lower costs for imported oil and improved exports, data announced yesterday showed. The perennial trade surpluses the nation runs with the US are a sore point for US President Donald Trump, and the data announced yesterday came just as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was preparing for summit meetings with Trump later in the week. The current account is a wide gauge of trade and includes investment flows as well as exports and imports. The ￥20.65 trillion (US$183.87 billion) surplus was up 25 percent year-on-year and the second-highest on record. Exports fell by less than imports, leaving a trade surplus of ￥5.58 trillion, after a deficit of ￥628.8 billion in 2015.