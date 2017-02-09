Maersk shares slump as company posts rare loss

Bloomberg

A.P. Moller-Maersk unexpectedly lost money last year as Denmark’s biggest company wrote down the value of some of the energy assets it plans to split off.

Maersk shares fell as much as 7.4 percent as the Copenhagen-based conglomerate reported a net loss last year of US$1.94 billion.

Analysts had expected a US$963 million profit. The company, which has only reported two annual losses since World War II, wrote down US$2.7 million in its Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Service units.

Maersk said the firm’s chairman Michael Pram Rasmussen is to step down after almost 18 years on the board.

He is be replaced by Jim Hagemann Snabe, who is also the chairman of Siemens.

Snabe, together with the firm’s chief executive officer Soren Skou, is to oversee Maersk’s plans to separate out its four energy units, which also include its North Sea petroleum producer, Maersk Oil, as the company focuses on its transport operations.

Maersk shares declined 5.3 percent to 11,020 kroner as of 9:07am yesterday in Copenhagen. The stock has now lost 2.8 percent this year, valuing the company at 224 billion kroner (US$32.13 billion).

Maersk last reported a net annual loss in 2009, when a global financial crisis crippled trade.

Meanwhile, the company’s container line is set to do better this year. Maersk Line’s underlying result would be more than US$1 billion above the US$384 million loss it booked last year, it said.

Maersk expects global container market growth of 2 to 4 percent this year.

The forecast comes amid a consolidation wave, with the global shipping industry struggling for the better part of a decade to adapt to excess capacity and sluggish trade growth.

Maersk Line won market share last year as its transported 9.4 percent more containers amid demand growth of 2 to 3 percent, the company said.

Freight rates fell on average 19 percent last year, Maersk Line said.