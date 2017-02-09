Canada announces aid to Bombardier

Reuters, MONTREAL

The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million (US$282.43 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc’s jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.

While the aid was far less than the US$1 billion originally sought by the Canadian aircraft and train maker, Bombardier chief executive officer Alain Bellemare called it the right level of support, saying the company’s financial situation had improved.

The interest-free loans, which come from a Canadian aerospace and defense fund targeting research and development projects, are to be used for Bombardier’s new CSeries jet and its Global 7000 business jet.

The contributions are to be provided over four years with the majority allocated to the Global 7000 program and would not be repaid on a scheduled basis.

The move risks exacerbating trade wounds with Brazil, which has already threatened to take Canada to the WTO over a US$1 billion injection by Quebec’s provincial government for the CSeries.

Asked about the potential ramifications of the new aid, Canadian Minister of Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne said: “We’ll fight that wherever we need to fight that.”

“I’m very much prepared to defend what we’re doing,” Champagne said, adding that other countries supported their aerospace sectors.

Bellemare said both the earlier funding from Quebec and the new federal money complied with WTO rules.

Bombardier initially asked Canada to match Quebec’s investment in the CSeries, but negotiations dragged on for more than one year as the Liberal government made requests of the company, such as changes to its dual-class governing structure.

Quebec’s spending on the CSeries, along with a separate US$1.5 billion investment by the province’s largest pension fund in Bombardier’s rail division, already risks triggering a trade feud between the company and Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA.

Brazil was yesterday scheduled to request the WTO start consultations on a dispute involving the two companies about Quebec’s funding, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Bombardier’s CSeries competes with some Embraer jets and the smallest products of Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE.

Reimbursable loans are a pillar of the world’s largest trade dispute, involving mutual transatlantic claims of unfair support for aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing.

The WTO found government loans used by EU member states to support Airbus airplane developments constituted unfair subsidies, prompting the threat of US sanctions.