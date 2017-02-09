Hermes results hint at recovery

Bloomberg

Hermes International SCA added to evidence that the luxury industry is recovering as shoppers in China and Japan buy more silk scarves and Birkin handbags, while tourists who were deterred by terrorism return to its stores in Europe.

Revenue climbed to 1.5 billion euros (US$1.6 billion) in the fourth quarter, the Paris-based company said yesterday, meeting analysts’ expectations.

“I see an improvement in China and much higher appetite for our industry generally since the second half,” Hermes chief executive officer Axel Dumas said on a call with reporters. “I remain optimistic for China. We see a lot of appetite for a diverse range of our products, from shoes to ready-to-wear, bags and silk.”

Hermes joins other luxury-goods companies in reporting improvements after the industry suffered through several years of ebbing demand in China and a slowdown in tourism in Europe after terrorist attacks.

Christmas-season sales and earnings at Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH beat analysts’ estimates, while British trenchcoat maker Burberry Group PLC said business in the Asia-Pacific region is rebounding.

Richemont, the maker of Cartier jewelry and IWC Schaffhausen timepieces, reported a return to growth.

Hermes said leather-goods sales increased 8.5 percent, while silk ties and scarves recovered in the Christmas season with 11 percent growth.

Dumas said that while the silk and textiles business benefited from easier comparisons, growth is returning in France and China.

The unit had been particularly affected by the terrorist attacks.

“Tourism in France is better than last year, but not yet at the level it used to be,” Dumas said. “I see some recovery. The other countries in Europe did well, especially Italy and the UK.”