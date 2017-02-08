Agencies

GREECE

Nation to need bailout

The IMF’s board late on Monday agreed that Athens is likely to need further debt relief, but there remains a split over the appropriate goal for the nation’s finances. The board met to discuss the long-overdue review of the nation’s economy, as well as a report that describes the nation’s debt as becoming “explosive” in the long run. The IMF said most of its board members agreed that “despite Greece’s enormous sacrifices and European partners’ generous support, further relief may well be required to restore debt sustainability.” However, that debt relief must be accompanied by “strong policy implementation to restore growth and sustainability,” it said. Months of bickering have delayed progress on Greece’s 86 billion euros (US$91.7 billion) bailout program.

BANKING

BNP misses profit forecast

BNP Paribas SA posted fourth-quarter profit that missed estimates, as earnings fell at the French consumer-banking business. The lender also laid out a multi-year plan to lower costs and boost investment in technology. Net income doubled to 1.44 billion euros from a year earlier, the Paris-based bank said in a statement yesterday, falling short of the 1.63 billion euros average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. BNP Paribas raised its dividend to 2.70 euros a share and is targeting an average annual increase of more than 9 percent until 2020. Record-low interest rates and sluggish economic growth have held back consumer-banking profits at European banks. The bank said it would spend 3 billion euros over the next three years to upgrade digital-banking services and increase automation, while also seeking 3.4 billion euros in cost savings.

ENERGY

BP estimates miss mark

BP PLC reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates after higher oil prices failed to fully compensate for lower income from refining. Profit adjusted for one-time items and inventory changes totaled US$400 million, falling short of the US$567.7 million average estimate of analysts. Unlike peers Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp, which said cash flow now covered spending and dividends at the current oil price, BP said it would not achieve that until the end of the year and only if Brent crude rises to about US$60 a barrel. “A pattern has emerged across the industry that is reinforced by BP’s results. Profits from oil and gas production are rising with higher crude prices, but are being offset by weaker-than-expected earnings from refining and trading. Almost all of the majors have missed earnings estimates and the big theme for the quarter has been weaker refining,” London-based BMO Capital Markets analyst Brendan Warn said.

CHINA

Reserves drop to 2011 levels

The nation’s foreign-currency reserves edged below US$3 trillion last month, falling to the lowest level since early 2011 after the yuan capped its steepest annual decline in two decades. Reserves fell US$12.3 billion to US$2.998 trillion, the People’s Bank of China said yesterday. That compares with the US$3.004 trillion estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The central bank’s intervention in foreign-exchange markets drove the drop, as did seasonal factors such as high demand for other currencies during the Lunar New Year holiday, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement. Further erosion of the world’s largest stockpile might prompt policymakers again to tighten measures for controlling outflows.