Staff writers

MANUFACTURING

Feud could bring delisting

As a management feud at Taiwan Pulp and Paper Corp (TPPC, 台灣紙業) intensifies, the company’s shares could be delisted from the local bourse, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday. The feud between the company’s chairman, 70, and its president has resulted in the dismissal of its entire board of supervisors. With no one to recognize last year’s earnings results, the company is at risk of breaching compliance rules. Whether TPPC shares are delisted depends on the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s interpretation of compliance rules, the commission said. TPPC yesterday reported a net loss of NT$304 million (US$9.8 million) for last year.

SECURITY

Response center established

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信) yesterday said it has set up an emergency response center to help local brokerages defend themselves from cyberattacks. The announcement came after several local brokerages were threatened by hackers last week. The nation’s largest telecom operator said it offered security protection solutions to more than 20 brokerages yesterday and was able to stop attempted attacks on four brokerages.

PANELMAKERS

Companies’ revenue drops

TPK Holding Co (TPK, 宸鴻), which supplies touchpanels to Apple Inc, yesterday said revenue for last month declined 12.7 percent to NT$7.62 billion, compared with December last year’s NT$8.74 billion. It blamed the decline, which was a drop of 14.5 percent compared with the revenue in January last year, on seasonal weakness and fewer working days. General Interface Solution Holding Ltd (GIS, 業成), a major touchpanel supplier of Apple, said its revenue plunged 43 percent last month to NT$5.42 billion from NT$9.51 billion in December last year.

MANUFACTURING

SPIL posts revenue drop

Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL, 矽品精密) yesterday said revenue last month was NT$6.88 billion, a 7.9 percent decline compared with December last year’s NT$7.47 billion. Last month’s revenue marked the weakest level in six months, the nation’s No. 2 chip tester and packager said. On an annual basis, revenue rose 3.7 percent from NT$6.63 billion, it said.

FOREIGN RESERVES

Taiwan gains US$2.39bn

The nation’s foreign exchange reserves stood at US$436.59 billion last month, an increase of US$2.39 billion from December last year, the central bank said on Monday. The bank attributed the gain to the appreciation of euro and other reserve currencies against the US dollar. The bank’s currency management strategy also helped lift the balance of the reserves, it said. The New Taiwan dollar has gained 3.81 percent this year against the greenback, as global funds flowed into emerging markets, including Taiwan, the bank’s data showed.

APPS

Paktor buys stakes

Paktor Group (拍拖), a Singapore-based dating app operator, yesterday announced it would buy majority stakes in three mobile application start-ups, including Taiwan’s voice-chat app operator Goodnight, US app operator Down Inc and Brazil’s Kickoff. Paktor’s announcement comes two months after it bought a majority stake in Taiwanese photo-sharing and live-streaming app operator 17 Media (17直播) for an undisclosed amount.