TSMC nation’s patent leader

CNA, with staff writer

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) filed 873 patent applications in Taiwan last year, ending Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) long reign as the domestic company with the most patent filings.

“TSMC’s patent applications rose 74 percent last year from the previous year, reflecting its efforts to further bolster its presence in Taiwan,” the Ministry of Economic Affairs Intellectual Property Office said yesterday.

Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, had led domestic patent applications for the past 14 years, but fell to third place last year with 400 filings, ministry statistics showed.

However, Hon Hai had 982 patents approved last year and led the domestic market because of its high volume of applications, the office said.

Intellectual Property Office Director-General Hong Shu-min (洪淑敏) said Hon Hai slid in patent application rankings last year because of its business strategy change to focus on patent “quality” over “quantity.”

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院), Taiwan’s leading technology research and development organization, ranked No. 2 with 468 applications, statistics showed.

Among foreign corporations, Intel Corp led all companies with 905 patent applications in Taiwan last year, followed by Qualcomm Inc with 616 and Japan-based Semiconductor Energy Laboratory with 470, ministry data showed.