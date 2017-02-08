HTC shares plummet on disappointing sales data

Staff writer, with CNA

Shares of smartphone vendor HTC Corp (宏達電) were hit hard on the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday after the company on Monday reported disappointing sales data for last month, dealers said.

The stock was affected by a generally gloomy mood, with one foreign brokerage maintaining an “underweight” rating on HTC and another cutting its target price after the sales report, they said.

Meanwhile, HTC announced that its U series would go global with preorders launched in Hong Kong and the latest flagship models scheduled to hit the European market at the end of this month.

HTC shares fell 2.16 percent to close at NT$76.90 with 12.01 million shares changing hands, while the TAIEX ended the day up 0.17 percent at 9,544.56 points.

The stock faced heavy downward pressure soon after the equity market opened as investors responded to the latest sales report and that weakness continued until the end of the session.

In a statement, HTC said consolidated sales for last month were NT$4.66 billion (US$150 million), a 10-month low. The sales were down 27 percent month-on-month and 28 percent year-on-year.

A US-based brokerage said that HTC’s poor sales report reflected its weak smartphone business, which has encountered escalating competition in the global market in the high-end and mid-to-low-end segments.

In addition, the brokerage said the HTC Vive, the firm’s virtual reality headset, had failed to help the smartphone brand increase its sales last month.

The brokerage said that HTC’s sales are expected to remain tepid this month and next month, adding that the company could report a loss this year. As a result, the brokerage said it has retained an “underweight” rating on HTC shares and a NT$48 target price.

Another US brokerage said it had lowered its target price on HTC shares from NT$68 to NT$58 and left its “underweight” recommendation unchanged.