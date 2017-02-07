Staff writer, with agencies

COMPUTERS

Advantech revenue shrinks

Industrial computer maker Advantech Co (研華科技) yesterday said its revenue fell 7.75 percent year-on-year to NT$3.03 billion (US$97.9 million) last month as demand recovers from a downturn. That represented a monthly decline of 21 percent from December last year’s NT$3.83 billion. Japan and South Korea showed the strongest revival last month, but recovery in emerging markets was slow, the company said in a statement. Demand at its industrial automation group, applied computing group and embedded core group were stronger than at other groups, the company said.

MEMORYCHIPS

China demand boosts Adata

Memory module maker Adata Technology Co (威剛科技) yesterday posted 10.72 percent month-on-month growth in revenue for last month at NT$2.51 billion, as inventory buildup demand in China boosted prices. That supported the company’s forecast for tight memorychip supply and an uptrend in chip prices this quarter, which could further boost the company’s operations, it said. Last month, revenue from data cards and NAND flash memory products surged 39 percent month-on-month, hitting the highest level in two years, Adata said in a statement. Revenue from DRAM products rose 12 percent last month, making DRAM the biggest revenue source for the firm. DRAM products made up about 44 percent of Adata’s overall revenue.

AUTOMAKERS

China Motor bullish on sales

China Motor Corp (中華汽車), which distributes Mitsubishi sedans and own-brand CMC commercial vehicles, aims to achieve a 3.5 percent sales increase this year, the company said in a statement. The nation’s third-largest car distributor has set a sales target of 50,000 vehicles this year, up from 44,227 last year. China Motor also gave an optimistic outlook for its Chinese business, saying that customers’ growing demand for sport utility vehicles would help stimulate sales. Sales at the company’s joint venture in China, South-East Motors Co (東南汽車), are expected to grow 33.5 percent to 158,000 units this year, the firm said.

FUND MANAGERS

Allianz eyes iPhone orders

The nation’s top technology fund said Apple Inc’s next iPhone and self-driving cars would be its hottest trades this year. Bullish bets that iPhone orders would boost earnings at the nation’s many suppliers have helped drive the TAIEX to a one-and-a-half-year high, while foreign investors have pumped US$1.5 billion into local shares so far this year, the most among Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg. “The biggest theme this year will be the iPhone,” Allianz Global Investors Taiwan said. The fund house singled out companies that make devices that support wireless charging and augmented reality, which could be new features of the next iPhone. Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Technology Fund has had a total return of 28 percent in the past 12 months, the top performer among its 49 peers.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota raises its forecast

Toyota yesterday said that its net profit in the final nine months of last year fell by almost a quarter year-on-year, but revised up its full-year forecast due to foreign-exchange gains and a pickup in sales. The Japanese firm said net profit fell 24 percent to ￥1.43 trillion (US$12.7 billion) from ￥1.89 trillion the previous year. The maker of the Prius hybrid forecast a full-year net profit of ￥1.7 trillion, up from its earlier estimate of ￥1.55 trillion.