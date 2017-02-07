Ministry to extend electric motorcycle subsidy incentives

Staff writer, with CNA

The sale of electric motorcycles reached 20,000 units last year, nearly double the previous year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

The ministry said it would extend incentive measures for buyers this year, with the aim of doubling sales.

Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) announced the goal yesterday with a plan to extend battery charging stations nationwide to one per kilometer.

As part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the ministry has since 2009 adopted measures to encourage people to buy electric-powered scooters, with 60,000 units sold as of last year.

To encourage more people to purchase electric scooters, Lee said the government has eliminated the commodity tax on them, a policy that will remain in effect until the end of 2021.

Government subsidies for buyers are also to remain effective, Lee said, expressing hope that sales would increase to 200,000 units a year by 2021.

Subsidies amount to NT$7,200 for light-weight electric motorbikes and NT$10,000 for heavy-weight ones.