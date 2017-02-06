Agencies

TRADE

China slams US steel tariffs

Beijing on Saturday accused Washington of protectionism and violating global trade rules, Chinese media reported, after the US imposed hefty tariffs on certain Chinese steel imports. The US Department of Commerce on Thursday imposed duties ranging from 63 to 190 percent on Chinese exporters that it accuses of selling their products at below fair value or of being unfairly subsidized. The US tariffs follow a similar move last month by the EU, which unveiled taxes of between 30.7 and 64.9 percent on certain Chinese steel products as it seeks to protect struggling steelmakers in Europe.

CHINA

WeChat ‘hong bao’ use soars

Users of WeChat (微信) sent about 46 billion electronic hong bao — digital versions of traditional red envelopes stuffed with cash — via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, China’s Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday. The number of digital red packets, sent via WeChat, rose 43 percent in the Jan. 27 to Wednesday last week period compared with a year earlier, according to Xinhua. People in Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong and Hebei provinces led the mania, while South Koreans were WeChat’s most active hong bao senders outside China, Xinhua said.

RUSSIA

Interest rate unchanged

The central bank on Friday kept its key rate unchanged and suggested it would hold off cutting borrowing costs for now in face of external political and economic uncertainty. The announcement came after the Ministry of Finance said it will start buying foreign currency in a bid to rein in the rising ruble. As widely expected, the central bank kept its rate unchanged at 10 percent as part of what it describes as “moderately tight monetary policy.” Furthermore, “given the internal and external developments, the Bank of Russia’s capability to cut its key rate in the first half of 2017 has diminished,” it said in a statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

Brexit office hires hundreds

The British Department for Exiting the EU on Friday said that it has hired 328 people since its formation in July last year as it braces for two years of intensive negotiations with the EU to hammer out the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc. Sixty-two of them came from the government’s Cabinet Office, with the Foreign Office providing 29, the department said. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy supplied 24 employees, and 23 came from the Home Office, it said.

AUTOMAKERS

Maserati to recall cars

Maserati North America Inc is recalling at least 39,381 vehicles after it discovered two separate defects that could cause fires. In certain 2014 to 2017 Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante vehicles, the luxury automaker said that adjusting the front seat might cause the seat wiring harness to rub against metal points, which could eventually lead the seat to malfunction. In rare cases, it could result in an electrical short and risk of fire, it said. The company expects to begin the recall for the defect on March 21. In a separate case, Maserati said that certain 2014 to 2015 Quattroporte and Ghibli vehicles have fuel lines that might leak fuel. It expects to begin the recall of 10,879 vehicles for the defect on Feb. 28.