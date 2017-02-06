Deutsche Bank says ‘sorry’ in full-page newspapers ads

AP, FRANKFURT, Germany

Deutsche Bank AG, Germany’s largest lender, has apologized in full-page German newspaper ads for misconduct that has cost the company billions.

The ad, signed by chief executive officer John Cryan on behalf of the bank’s top management, ran on Saturday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The bank said its past conduct “not only cost us money, but also our reputation and trust.”

In December last year, Deutsche Bank agreed to a US$7.2 billion settlement with the US Department of Justice over its dealings in opaque bonds based on home loans in 2005 to 2007. Losses on such bonds packaged and sold by major banks helped start the global financial crisis.

Other misconduct cases have included rigging widely-used interest benchmarks along with other big banks and money-laundering violations involving security trades in Russia.

The ad said “we in the management committee and bank leadership as a whole will do everything in our power to keep such cases from happening again.”

Cryan, who became co-chief executive officer with Anshu Jain in 2015 and sole chief executive officer last year, had to present a 1.4 billion euro (US$1.5 billion) loss for the whole last year at the company’s annual news conference on Thursday.