CPC hikes gasoline, diesel prices due to rising crude oil cost

Staff writer, with CNA

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it will hike gasoline and diesel prices due to rising international crude oil prices, effective today.

Fuel prices at CPC gas stations are to climb to NT$22.7 per liter for super diesel, NT$25 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$26.5 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.5 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.

CPC calculates its fuel prices based on a weighted oil price formula comprising 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude. The average price per barrel last week rose US$0.47 from the previous week to US$54.72.

In the period between Jan. 30 and Friday, the New Taiwan dollar appreciated by NT$0.3, or 0.08 percent, to NT$31.050 against the US dollar from a week earlier.

According to CPC’s floating price mechanism, its diesel and gasoline prices this week are to increase by NT$0.1 per liter, the company said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the nation’s only privately owned oil refiner, announced similar price hikes on Saturday, raising its fuel prices to NT$22.4 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.9 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$26.4 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.7 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.