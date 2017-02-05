Shares rebound, slow near 9,500 points

Staff writer, with CNA

Shares in Taiwan on Friday staged a technical rebound from a fall seen a session earlier, led by non-high-tech stocks, but the gains were capped ahead of the technical resistance point of 9,500 points, dealers said.

Market sentiment remained cautious amid fears that US President Donald Trump will slap sanctions on Iran, which tested a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday last week, as well as concerns that Trump will come up with measures to echo his protectionist stance, the dealers said.

Many investors also watched closely the upcoming non-farm payroll data due later in the day in Washington for more clues about the US economy and how the US Federal Reserve will adjust its monetary policy after it left its key interest rates unchanged earlier this week, they added.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed up 26.59 points, or 0.28 percent, at 9,455.56, after moving between 9,423.93 and 9,478.01, on turnover of NT$99.24 billion (US$3.2 billion).

The TAIEX closed at 9,447.95 on Jan. 24, the last day of trading before the Lunar New Year holiday break.

The market opened up 0.22 percent as it bounced back from a 0.2 percent fall on Thursday, but with the index moving closer to the psychological 9,500-point level, selling set in to push down share prices into negative territory before late-session buying emerged to vault the index back into the black by the end of the session, the dealers said.

Old economy stocks, in particular in the petrochemical and steel sectors, served as an anchor to stabilize the broader market, while large-cap high-tech stocks remained in the doldrums, with smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光), the most expensive stock in Taiwan, pulling back from an upturn in the previous session, they said.

“It was not easy for the weighted index to stand well above 9,500 points, since there has been strong technical resistance,” Concord Securities (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang said.

“In addition to the technical concerns, the global financial markets have been shadowed by uncertainty created by Trump. The immediate fears are possible sanctions against Iran,” Huang said.

On Wednesday, US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said the White House was “officially putting Iran on notice.”

US media cited senior White House officials as saying that sanctions on Iran were “in the works.”

“Since many market heavyweights on the local main board remained slow, it was no surprise that the index moved in a narrow range throughout Friday’s session,” Huang said.

Among the large-cap high-tech stocks, Largan, a supplier to Apple Inc, fell 1.32 percent to close at NT$4,490 after ending at a new high of NT$4,550 a day earlier, as the US consumer electronics giant reported better-than-expected earnings for the October-December period.

While Largan fell, buying rotated to another Apple supplier — metal casing maker Catcher Technology Co (可成科技) — which gained 2.2 percent to end at NT$256, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), an assembler of iPhones and iPads, lost 0.48 percent to close at NT$83.70.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, closed unchanged at NT$184.50, off an early low of NT$183.50 due to late-session buying.

“Fortunately, the old economy sector lent support to the broader market, as raw material prices continued to increase,” Huang said.