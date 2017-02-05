Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing

AP, NEW YORK

Nordstrom Inc on Friday said that it would stop selling US first daughter Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories, creating some questions about the future of the brand elsewhere.

The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of her brand.

Neiman Marcus might be the next one to pull back on the label, as the branded jewelry was nowhere to be seen on the upscale retailer’s Web site as of Friday.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” Nordstrom said in a statement. “We’ve got thousands of brands — more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business.”

Nordstrom said that each year the chain cuts about 10 percent and refreshes its assortment with about the same amount.

“In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season,” Nordstrom said.

The move by Nordstrom comes amid a social media campaign called “Grab Your Wallet,” urging a boycott of stores that stock Ivanka Trump or US President Donald Trump products.

In a statement on Friday, Rosemary Young, senior director of marketing at Ivanka Trump, said that the brand continues to expand across all categories and distribution, resulting in “significant” revenue growth last year compared with the previous year.

“We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains,” Young said in the statement. “The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded.”

An unnamed spokesperson for the brand contradicted Nordstrom’s statement, saying that Nordstrom did order both shoes and clothing for spring and moved forward with the purchase of clothing.