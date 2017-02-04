Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Central bank raises forecast

The Bank of England on Thursday revised up its growth forecasts for the economy for the next three years, but cautioned about the inflation outlook in the wake of the pound’s sharp decline since the nation voted to leave the EU. The bank increased its growth forecast for this year to 2 percent, 1.6 percent next year and 1.7 percent in 2019. It also kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.25 percent, as expected. In the fourth quarter of last year, it expanded at a quarterly rate of 0.6 percent.

EUROZONE

COI shows strong start

A closely watched survey shows that the economy of the 19 countries that use the euro got off to a strong start this year. Financial information company IHS Markit says its gauge of business activity across both the manufacturing and services sectors — the composite output index (COI) — held steady at a five-and-a-half-year high of 54.4 last month, way above the 50 threshold. A job creation gauge spiked to a nine-year high.

REAL ESTATE

Vancouver sales fall 40%

This time last year, Vancouver was one of world’s hottest housing markets as buyers turned up throughout the winter for bidding wars and sales reached an all-time high. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver yesterday reported transactions in Metro Vancouver plunged 40 percent last month over a year earlier as both buyers and sellers hover on the sidelines. It was the seventh straight month of declines, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The ratio of sales to listings — used by the industry as a harbinger of prices — is also at a two-year low.

ARGENTINA

FDI seen doubling this year

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the nation is expected to double this year from last year’s US$4 billion largely due to upcoming auctions for renewable and non-renewable energy projects, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Thursday. “It’s hard to put a number to it, but it will be much higher than in 2016,” he said during a meeting with foreign correspondents. However, “just with the execution of the payments for the bids on renewable and non-renewable, the FDI will at least double in 2017 from 2016.”

ELECTRONICS

Sharp cuts losses

Sharp Corp yesterday narrowed its full-year loss outlook after posting its first quarterly profit in more than two years, lifted by cost reductions and a turnaround in the display business. The net loss is expected to reach ￥37.2 billion (US$329 million) in the year ending on March 31, the Osaka-based firm said. That is narrower than its previous forecast for a ￥41.8 billion shortfall. “Except for the solar business, all of our operations are profitable,” executive vice president Katsuaki Nomura said. Net income was ￥4.2 billion in the three months that ended on Dec. 31 last year and operating income was ￥18.8 billion in the quarter, Sharp said.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda’s profit soars 36%

Honda Motor Co yesterday said profit jumped 36 percent in the October-to-December quarter on an annual basis, shrugging off damage from a strong yen. The Tokyo-based firm said reduced cuts lifted fiscal third-quarter profit to ￥168.8 billion, up from ￥124.1 billion the previous year. Quarterly sales edged down 3 percent to ￥3.5 trillion from ￥3.6 trillion. Honda raised its full fiscal-year profit forecast to ￥545 billion, up 58 percent from ￥344.5 billion in 2015.