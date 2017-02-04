Apple said to start producing iPhones in India this year

AFP, NEW DELHI

Apple Inc is to start making iPhones in India this year, a local government official said yesterday, as the firm looks to tap a booming middle class as sales in China slow.

The US giant has not confirmed the move, but chief executive Tim Cook said earlier this week that Apple intended to “invest significantly” in India.

“We have an understanding with Apple and we expect them to start manufacturing in Karnataka by the end of April,” Karnataka state Minister of Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said.

He said the new operation would likely assemble iPhones for the domestic market, where Apple has only a 2 percent share.