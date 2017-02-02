Agencies

LOGISTICS

Amazon to build freight hub

Online retail colossus Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday said it would strengthen its distribution muscle and create US jobs by building its first air freight hub, an investment of nearly US$1.5 billion. A hub for the company’s growing fleet of Prime Air cargo airplanes is to be built at an airport in northern Kentucky, adding more than 2,000 workers to the approximately 10,000 people it already employs at fulfillment centers in that state. Seattle-based Amazon did not specify the amount of the investment, but the local economic development organization placed the figure at US$1.49 billion. The spot for the hub was chosen for reasons that included being a centralized location for moving goods, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations Dave Clark said.

INDUSTRY

Siemens earnings surge

German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG on Tuesday said that full-year earnings would surpass previous estimates, after reporting a 25 percent jump in quarterly net profit. The company said the stronger earnings in the three months to Dec. 31 reflected healthier operating margins in most of its business lines. Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser has been pursuing a far-reaching restructuring of the company, whose activities range from gas and wind turbines to trains and medical equipment. It raised its forecast for full-year earnings per share to between 7.20 euros and 7.70 euros (US$7.77 and US$8.31), compared with its previous goal of between 6.80 euros and 7.20 euros. However, the company still expects economic headwinds, including unfavorable foreign-exchange rates and limited economic growth and investment because of a “complex geopolitical environment.”

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney to settle hiring suit

Walt Disney Co agreed to pay US$100 million to resolve claims it colluded with other animation studios to not hire one another’s workers in California, where allegations of “no-poaching” pacts have plagued technology companies for the better part of a decade. Disney and three of its units are the last remaining defendants in a class-action lawsuit alleging the studios conspired to suppress wages through a “gentleman’s agreement” to not recruit each other’s workers. Attorneys for Disney and employees on Tuesday submitted a court filing seeking approval for their settlement. Comcast Corp’s DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc previously agreed to a US$50 million settlement, while two Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc units and Blue Sky Studios Inc reached deals totaling US$19 million.

NEW ZEALAND

Unemployment rate rises

The jobless rate unexpectedly rose from an eight-year low in the final quarter of last year as more people sought work than could find jobs, while the currency fell US$0.50. The jobless rate rose from 4.9 percent to 5.2 percent; economists’ median estimate was a drop to 4.8 percent. Employment increased 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter; economists expected a 0.7 percent gain. While the jobless rate rose, employment grew more than economists expected, adding to signs of a tightening labor market that could help Reserve Bank Governor Graeme Wheeler’s efforts to lift inflation back to the middle of his 1 to 3 percent target band. At the same time, employers are able to fill positions without big wage increases because of record numbers of immigrants seeking work.