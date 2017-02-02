Chinese industrial output outpaces experts’ forecasts

Bloomberg

China’s official factory gauge started the new year on a robust note, giving policymakers a buffer to transition to neutral policy settings as they prepare for potential trade tensions with US President Donald Trump.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was 51.3 last month, compared with a median estimate of 51.2 in a Bloomberg survey of economists and 51.4 in December.

The nonmanufacturing purchasing managers’ index was at 54.6, versus 54.5 in December.

Numbers greater than 50 indicate improving conditions.

China last year notched a 6.7 percent full-year expansion, with growth quickening to 6.8 percent in the last quarter.

Early private indicators for last month, such as readings based on satellite views, suggest manufacturing remained robust into this year.

The slight pullback from December might have much to do with seasonal effects, as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday typically weighs on the manufacturing reading in January and February.

This year, the holiday started on Friday last week, shutting factories across the nation.

“We believe that the manufacturing sector will continue to underperform the services sector,” analysts at BMI Research, Fitch Group’s research arm, wrote in a note. “Weaker domestic demand and an uncertain external environment due to rising US protectionism will weigh on the former, while services will benefit from continued investment by the government and the private sector.”

“It’s a good number,” Natixis Asia Ltd Hong Kong-based Greater China senior economist Iris Pang said.

She said the performance was most likely driven by new manufacturing sectors, such as industrial robots and “new energy” cars.

At the same time, a reduction of excess capacity in the coal and steel industries is also helping.

“The cleanup of the overcapacity sectors such as coal and steel has been almost completed,” Pang said. “Steel is ongoing, but coal is completed, so the manufacturing data on coal and steel could be positive.”

“Behind the headline is still an out-performance of large enterprises, suggesting that China’s manufacturing industry continues to consolidate,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd Hong Kong-based Greater China chief economist Raymond Yeung (楊宇霆) said.