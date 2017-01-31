Agencies

JAPAN

Retail figures released

Monthly data for last month released yesterday showed that Japanese retail sales fell 1.7 percent from a month earlier but rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier. The results came after sales registered a 1.7 percent annual rise in November, according to figures released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Retail sales fell 0.6 percent in the calendar year 2016. Sales at large-scale retailers fell 1.3 percent year-on-year last month, after adjustment for the change in the number of stores, marking the fifth straight month of declines, data showed.

AUSTRALIA

Berejiklian shuffles Cabinet

New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian, the new leader of Australia’s largest state economy, unveiled her Cabinet on Sunday — replacing some of her most experienced ministers as she attempts to reset the government. Berejiklian made changes to core roles including health, education and roads and announced a new portfolio to oversee a multibillion motorway project in Sydney. The A$16.8 billion (US$12.7 billion) WestConnex motorway in Sydney is Australia’s largest infrastructure project. Dominic Perrottet will move from finance to succeed Berejiklian as state treasurer. NSW accounts for almost one-third of Australia’s GDP, from the financial hub of Sydney to the world’s biggest coal-exporting port in Newcastle.

MULTINATIONALS

Merkel targets tax avoidance

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday decried unfair tax advantages for multinational corporations, singling out Starbucks Corp as a tax rogue that exploits global arrangements at the expense of German chains. At a meeting of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union in her home district on the Baltic Sea coast, Merkel sounded off against companies that engage in tax avoidance. Many companies “have managed to pay taxes nowhere in the world,” she said, before laying into the Seattle-based coffee chain, which is appealing a 2015 order by EU watchdogs to repay 30 million euros (US$32 million) in taxes.

GREECE

No reason for alarm: ESM

There is no need for alarm over Greece’s debt levels, a spokesman for the EU’s rescue fund body said on Saturday, the day after a leaked IMF report described the problem as “explosive.” “We see no reason for an alarmist assessment of Greece’s debt situation,” said the spokesman for the Luxembourg-based European Stability Mechanism (ESM). “We believe that Greece’s debt burden can be manageable, if the agreed reforms are fully implemented.” The ESM spokesman refused to comment directly on the IMF report, but stressed that Greece been granted “exceptionally favorable loan conditions over the long term” and had recently adopted short-term debt relief measures.

MINING

Guyana permits Chinese bid

Guyana’s government has approved a request from a Chinese miner to buy out Canada’s Reunion Gold Corp’s manganese assets and mine in the country’s northwest. Chinese miner Bosai Minerals Group Co Ltd (博賽礦業集團) already mines for bauxite in southeastern Linden Town. Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman said on Saturday it will begin construction of the mine by midyear, with employment for up to 1,500 people initially. Reunion agreed to sell its Matthews Ridge assets late last year, blaming low global prices. The project involves new jungle roads, mills, water and mining waste disposal facilities.