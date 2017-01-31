India set to seek a weaker rupee: Deutsche Bank

Bloomberg

India’s currency is poised to weaken this year as the central bank seeks to cushion the economy from excessive appreciation, according to Deutsche Bank AG.

Though the rupee hit a record low in November last year, it was broadly stable through the year, slipping just 2.7 percent against the US dollar. In real effective terms, which adjust for inflation differences and measure the currency against trading partners’ counterparts, it climbed about 16 percent from the end of 2013 through last year, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

“It is unlikely that the RBI will tolerate a persistent appreciation of the real exchange rate in the months ahead, as it leads to a loss of export competitiveness, which could hurt growth,” Kaushik Das and Taimur Baig at Deutsche Bank wrote in a note released on Friday, referring to the Reserve Bank of India. “Clearly, further real appreciation of the rupee needs to be arrested.”

The relative stability of the rupee last year reflected India’s low trade and current-account deficits and a surge in foreign direct investment inflows, the Deutsche Bank analysts said.

However, the scale of the challenge should be clear. The government’s official estimate of 7.1 percent GDP growth this financial year, which began in April, is widely doubted and doesn’t take into account the chaos wrought by demonetization. The IMF predicts growth will come in closer to 6.6 percent, or a full percentage point below earlier estimates.

Deutsche Bank economists forecast that the rupee, which was at 68.04 per US dollar on late Friday, will fall past 70 this year.

Along with prospects for US Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes that boost the US dollar, they anticipated the RBI will take opportunities to bolster its foreign-exchange reserves during the year — selling rupees in the process.

“With global financial markets expected to be volatile in the period ahead, the RBI would need to buy dollars at every opportune moment to shore up more reserves,” Das and Baig wrote.