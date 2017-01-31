Toshiba asset sales after spinoff to cut to the bone

Bloomberg

Toshiba Corp is looking to sell more assets to repair a balance sheet facing multibillion-dollar writedowns. The conglomerate happens to have more than 600 different businesses, but raising cash from the firesale will be far from simple.

While Toshiba’s two biggest enterprises are nuclear reactors and semiconductors, the Tokyo-based company also has its hands in a wide range of endeavors, including elevators, a general hospital, software services and light bulbs. It even had a lettuce-growing factory. Making matters worse, a round of asset sales following Toshiba’s 2015 accounting scandal eliminated many of the easy choices.

Toshiba president Satoshi Tsunakawa said the company is looking at selling shareholdings, real estate and other assets in order to come up with capital.

“We will keep considering all options as needed and promptly, and take all necessary steps,” he said at a briefing on Friday.

Toshiba is set to book a writedown of much as ￥700 billion (US$6 billion) at its nuclear unit, and needs money in a hurry to secure the support of lenders. The company has already indicated that it is willing to part with 20 percent of its computer-chip unit. Beyond that, there are not a lot of businesses that can be easily carved out. The nuclear unit is too much of a mess, and there are no obvious buyers for the smaller entities. All of this raises questions about what will be left of the company after its latest rout.

Toshiba plans to separate the chip business by March 31 and raise capital.

“The value of the chips business will be determined in the bidding process,” Toshiba senior executive vice president Yasuo Naruke said on Friday.

The firm also said it is reconsidering plans to accept new nuclear projects, possibly limiting orders to just turbines and related equipment orders.

Then the next likely target is Toshiba Elevator & Building Systems Corp, according to Macquarie and Morningstar Investment Services. The maker of escalators and lifts, including the world’s fastest operating in the Taipei 101 tower, has been part of Toshiba group for 50 years. The unit’s self-contained manufacturing and maintenance operations make it a relatively easier candidate for an asset sale, according to Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd.

A quicker way to generate cash would be to sell Toshiba’s stakes in publicly traded subsidiaries. Point-of-sale equipment maker Toshiba TEC Corp is listed, and Toshiba’s 55 percent holding is worth about ￥100 billion. Stakes in chip-equipment manufacturer NuFlare Technology Inc, Toshiba Plant Systems & Services Corp, which specializes in power generation infrastructure, and industrial tool maker Toshiba Machine Co could add as much as another ￥150 billion.

NuFlare’s expertise in electron-beam masks may be attractive to Tokyo Electron Ltd and Canon Inc, which has been developing nanoimprint technology, Tokai Tokyo Securities analyst Masahiko Ishino said. Both companies have also expressed interest in buying a stake in Toshiba’s memory chip business.

Toshiba has also decided to sell Toshiba General Hospital, the Asahi newspaper reported. The 50-year-old facility in central Tokyo has 308 beds and testing services that include two CT and two MRI scanners. Some of the machines were made by Toshiba’s own medical equipment arm, which Canon bought last year for US$5.9 billion.