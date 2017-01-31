Better forecasts not enough in Brexit’s long shadow

Bloomberg

For Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney, better will not be good enough.

Carney, overseeing an economy recording solid expansion and accelerating inflation, will probably raise near-term projections for both this week, according to economists. At the same time, he may highlight potential longer-term threats from Brexit that may damp any speculation about tighter policy.

It is a delicate balancing act for Carney, who spent much of last year fending off accusations he was being far too gloomy about the economy. While inflation will breach the BOE’s 2 percent target within months, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has indicated it is keeping its emphasis on supporting growth for now, a trade-off that may become more challenging if the economy keeps up its current momentum.

“On the face of it, the inflation forecast and the fairly resilient growth performance argues for a more hawkish message,” RBC Capital Markets economist Sam Hill said. “But given the headwinds that are approaching related to Brexit, it’s likely the MPC will spend some time making clear just how much room they’ve got to look through a period of inflation being above target.”

Economists predict the BOE will keep its key interest rate at a record-low 0.25 percent and leave the size of its quantitative-easing program unchanged on Feb. 2. In August last year, officials announced a ￡60 billion (US$75 billion) expansion of their gilt-purchase plan, a round of bond buying that is set to expire next month.

Since their last forecasts in November, the pound has stopped falling and the economy has maintained its 0.6 percent pace of quarterly expansion. All but two out of 19 economists in the Bloomberg survey see the MPC raising its growth forecast for this year, while the majority see the panel also raising its inflation projection. However, most see the bank leaving its estimates for next year unchanged.

Yet concern that Brexit will hurt trade is expected to hit business investment, and faster inflation means consumer spending will probably slow. UK companies from BT Group PLC to Whitbread PLC have warned about the outlook, while US President Donald Trump has raised the specter of trade wars. Economists do not see the MPC changing tack any time soon, with Bloomberg surveys showing no policy change until at least 2019.

“The messaging we get may well be taken as hawkish,” said Liz Martins, UK economist at HSBC Holdings PLC. “However, we are not persuaded that the MPC is yet in hawkish mode.”