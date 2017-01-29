Asahi looks for exit after Tsingtao washout

Bloomberg

For a foreign brewer hoping to gain an edge in the Chinese market, it seemed like the ideal alliance: Japan’s largest beermaker teaming up with one of China’s premier brands. Yet Asahi Group Holdings Ltd’s 2009 purchase of a minority stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co (青島啤酒) did not produce the opportunities the Tokyo company hoped.

Eight years later, Tsingtao still does not sell Asahi’s flagship “Super Dry” lager in China. On top of that, Tsingtao now faces more competition from foreign brands and local craft beers, crimping profits.

That likely prompted Asahi to seek an exit. The Japanese company picked Morgan Stanley to advise on the potential sale of its Tsingtao minority stake, people with knowledge of the matter said this week. Asahi’s 20 percent holding in Tsingtao is worth about US$1.1 billion based on the current share price, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The sale of the Tsingtao stake would help Asahi as it pursues more acquisitions to boost its overseas business, after it agreed last year to buy about US$11 billion of SABMiller PLC brands in Europe. It also comes as Chinese brewers contend with a beer market decline brought on by an economic slowdown and consumers’ palates shifting to wine.

Asahi’s plans to sell the Tsingtao holding are at an early stage, and no final decisions have been made, the people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Asahi president Akiyoshi Koji said in a interview that the company will decide this year on options for its stake in the Chinese company.

“Unfortunately, Tsingtao is not selling ‘Super Dry,’” Koji said in the interview this month. One lesson from the Tsingtao investment, he said, is that “ownership without control doesn’t make much sense.”

Representatives for Asahi and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Tsingtao said in a Hong Kong exchange filing on Thursday that it will keep monitoring the situation and continue communication with Asahi. A spokesman for the Chinese brewer declined to comment beyond the statement.

“Investors are expecting Tsingtao would be able to get a new strategic partner who can inject momentum and revitalize the brand,” Steven Leung (梁偉源), a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd (大華繼顯控股), said by telephone on Thursday. “Asahi has been sitting on this investment for so long and hasn’t been able to give much boost to Tsingtao’s overseas expansion.”

The overall beer market in China has declined 6 percent in volume since 2013, according to Euromonitor International. Tsingtao, with about 15 percent market share, trails China Resource Beer Holdings Co’s (華潤啤酒控股) popular Snow brand, which had 22 percent of the China market in 2015, Euromonitor data show.

As the Chinese economy slows, mid-market brands like Tsingtao are squeezed, according to Shaun Rein (雷小山), managing director of China Market Research Group (中國市場研究集團).

Some consumers are looking for lower-priced beers, he said, while more affluent Chinese are switching to pricier craft beers or wine.

“Tsingtao is in trouble,” Rein said. “It’s not premium enough, and it’s not cheap enough.”

Tsingtao’s net income excluding some items is forecast to fall to 1.5 billion yuan (US$218 million) this year on revenue of 26.54 billion yuan, according to the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. That is down from 1.71 billion yuan net income in 2015 on the same basis.