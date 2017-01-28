Agencies

JAPAN

Consumer prices dip

Japan on Friday logged its first annual consumer price decline in four years. Government data showed prices dropped 0.3 percent last year from a year earlier, as weak household spending and meager wage hikes keep a lid on inflation. Last month alone, core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food, declined 0.2 percent from a year ago — slightly better than expectations of a 0.3 percent fall, but it was still the 10th straight month of decline, and another blow to the government and Bank of Japan’s efforts to pump up the economy.

ECONOMY

Brexit, Trump risks: Berlin

Britain’s vote to leave the EU and the new US administration are the main risks to the global economy, the German finance ministry said yesterday, adding that domestic demand will remain the main growth driver in Germany this year. Construction, consumption and government spending have been the main pillars of growth in Europe’s largest economy recently, replacing exports. In the 2016 and 2017 fiscal years, the government set aside 28.7 billion euros (US$30.64 billion) in funding to accommodate and integrate the more than 1 million asylum seekers, the ministry said.

HOUSING

US new home sales drop

US sales of new single-family homes slowed last month, but closed out last year at the fastest pace since before the 2008 financial crisis, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Amid rising mortgage rates and home prices, the sales decline pointed to an end-of-year slowdown in the housing market, as sales of existing homes also slowed last month despite a record year. New home sales fell 10.4 percent compared to November, to an annual rate of 536,000 units, seasonally adjusted, which was 0.4 percent below sales in December 2015.

UNITED KINGDOM

Economy shows solid growth

Britain’s economy grew solidly in the final months of last year, official data showed on Thursday, even as the country prepares to navigate a difficult departure from the EU. GDP expanded 0.6 percent between October and last month, matching the GDP growth during the previous two quarters, the Office for National Statistics said. For last year as a whole, British growth reached 2.0 percent, a decline from the previous year’s increase of 2.2 percent.

SPAIN

Unemployment at 7-year low

Spain’s unemployment rate hit its lowest level in seven years at the end of last year, official data showed on Thursday, as a booming tourism sector fueled job creation. The jobless rate fell to 18.6 percent in the final quarter of last year, its lowest level since the last three months of 2009, according to figures released by national statistics institute INE. The jobless rate remains the second highest in the 28-nation EU behind Greece.

PETROLEUM

PDO, NSSM ink deal

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) on Thursday signed a US$1.2 billion deal with Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSM) to further develop the southern port of Duqm, a statement and official media said. Under the five-year deal, PDO would obtain from Nippon Steel “piping for its drilling operations” and “a new supply yard in the Duqm Special Economic Zone,” the Omani company said in a statement.

BANKING

UBS profit more than triples

UBS Group AG said yesterday that profit more than tripled in the fourth quarter as the bank put less money aside for litigation, while rising interest rates and stocks boosted the securities unit and US wealth management. Profit before tax rose to 848 million Swiss francs (US$847 million) from SF234 million a year earlier, the Zurich-based bank said in a statement. UBS said it achieved SF1.6 billion of net cost savings at year-end and is on track to meet a savings target of SF2.1 billion by the end of this year. Higher interest rates in the US and improved investor confidence there should help offset the impact of negative central bank rates in Switzerland and the euro region, the bank said.