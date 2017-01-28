MoneyGram sold for US$880m to Jack Ma’s Ant Financial

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Ant Financial Services Group (螞蟻金服), a Chinese firm controlled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) founder Jack Ma (馬雲), agreed to buy US-based payments operator MoneyGram International Inc for about US$880 million, the companies announced on Thursday.

Ant Financial is behind Alipay (支付寶), a platform that accounts for 80 percent of electronic payments in China where it is used for e-commerce at Alibaba online venues and a large number of mobile applications. Ant Financial is also involved in investment services and online banking.

MoneyGram specializes in wiring funds, and boasts a network of 2.4 billion bank and mobile accounts along with 350,000 physical locations. Its rivals include Western Union Co.

Ant Financial and MoneyGram billed their businesses as “highly complementary,” and the union was said to let them reach customers in more than 200 countries and territories.

“The acquisition of MoneyGram is a significant milestone in our mission to bring inclusive financial services to users around the world,” Ant Financial chief financial officer Eric Jing (井賢棟) said in a joint release.

MoneyGram headquarters will remain in Dallas, Texas, and operate as its own brand, but with access to the Ant Financial’s network of more than 630 million customers, according to the release.