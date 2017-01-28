TransCanada files new application for Keystone XL

AP, TORONTO

The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline on Thursday submitted a new presidential permit application to the US Department of State for approval.

The project would move 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to refineries along the US Gulf Coast.

The application by TransCanada Corp comes after US President Donald Trump signed an order earlier this week to expedite the project.

Trump directed the State Department and other agencies to make a decision within 60 days of a final application. He also declared that a 2014 environmental study satisfies required reviews under environmental and endangered species laws.

However, Trump has also made a new requirement for the pipeline to be made with US steel and fabricated in the US.

“We’re gonna make that pipe right here,” Trump said to Republicans in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Calgary, Alberta-based TransCanada made no mention of using US materials in a statement on Thursday, but stressed the project would create thousands of US jobs.

“KXL will benefit American workers, their families and the communities they live in as well as the US economy,” the company said.

A spokesman for TransCanada declined to release the application.

Asked about possible “buy American” requirements, TransCanada spokesman Terry Cunha said they know the US Secretary of Commerce will come up with a plan to implement Trump’s executive order.

“We will need time to review and analyze the plan when it is released to determine its impact to KXL,” Cunha said in an e-mail.

Former US president Barack Obama rejected Keystone XL in 2015, saying it would undercut efforts to cinch a global climate change deal in his environmental agenda.

That did not go over well in Canada, which needs infrastructure to export its growing oil sands production. Canada has the third-largest oil reserves in the world and is the US’ largest supplier of foreign oil. Ninety-seven percent of Canada’s oil exports go to the US.

Keystone XL would carry more than one-fifth of the oil Canada exports to the US.