Innolux to resume operations at park, ask for reparations

Staff writer

Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday said its 6G and 7.5G panel production lines at the Southern Taiwan Science Park were expected to resume full operations by noon today, following a three-hour power outage on Wednesday.

The LCD panel maker said in a statement that it is still evaluating losses from the unexpected incident, but added that it would seek compensation from state-owned utility Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電).

“To safeguard the interests of shareholders and customers, Innolux has decided to seek compensation from Taipower,” the statement said.

The power disruption occurred at 8:21am on Wednesday, when the supply of electricity to the science park was interrupted due to equipment failure at a nearby power substation.

The supply of low-voltage electricity returned to normal at about 8:30am on Wednesday, while high-voltage electricity — which Innolux’s two production lines at the facility require — was back online at 11:55am, local media quoted Taipower as saying.

Innolux used emergency backup power and evacuated its employees from the two plants, and later that day partially resumed operations.

Innolux said that the incident had caused it serious damage, and urged Taipower to step up efforts to improve its power distribution equipment to ensure a stable supply of power to clients.