Same-store sales to exceed NT$1m monthly: Scan-D

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Scan-D Corp (詩肯) yesterday said that same-store sales of its Scan Living (詩肯居家) furniture brand are expected to exceed NT$1 million (US$31,888) per month this year, compared with last year’s NT$930,000.

Scan Living same-store sales totaled less than NT$700,000 per month in 2015, company data showed.

“Rapid outlet expansion in the past two years helped improve our brand recognition in the local market and stimulate sales,” Scan-D spokesman Tommy Ho (何山壯) said by telephone.

The Taoyuan-based company manufactures and sells teak furniture under the Scanteak (詩肯柚木) brand. In 2012, it launched its second brand, Scan Living, which features leather sofa collections and Scandinavian-style furniture.

The number of Scan Living outlets increased from nine in 2014 to 23 last year, the data showed.

Asked about expansion plans, Ho said that the company hopes to accelerate outlet expansion of both brands this year to capture a bigger share of the local furniture market.

Taiwan’s furniture market generates about NT$85 billion in revenue per year, with Scan-D amounting to less than 2 percent of that amount, Ho said.

Scan-D, which operates 82 Scanteak stores in addition to 23 Scan Living outlets, plans to add three Scanteak outlets and 12 Scan Living outlets this year, he said.

“A new outlet costs the company about NT$3.5 million on average,” Ho said, without giving a detailed forecast of the company’s capital expenditures for this year.

Scan-D sales last month increased 18.66 percent from a year ago to NT$188 million on the back of increasing demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts today and ends on Wednesday next week.

For the whole of last year, Scan-D’s sales totaled NT$1.64 billion, a 3.23 percent increase from the same period in 2015, the data showed.