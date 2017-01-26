Staff writer

TELECOMS

Profit to fall: Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Mobile Corp (台灣大哥大) yesterday forecast a 6 percent annual decline in net income for this year to NT$14.38 billion (US$459 million), or earnings per share of NT$5.28. Sales are expected to rise 2 percent annually to NT$118.85 billion, Taiwan’s second-biggest mobile carrier said in its earnings guidance. Last year, net income dropped 2 percent annually to NT$15.32 billion, or earnings per share of NT$5.63, reaching 109 percent of the company’s target, Taiwan Mobile said, adding that sales last year rose 7 percent annually to NT$116.65 billion, reaching 108 percent of its target. The company’s board has approved a NT$8.5 billion capital expenditure plan for this year, saying that its free cash flow has maintained growth, despite the spending.

PHARMACEUTICALS

OBI-822 gets China approval

OBI Pharma Inc (台灣浩鼎) yesterday said that OBI-822, its breast cancer vaccine, has received approval from Chinese authorities to commence phase III clinical trials in that country, following a four-year wait. The trials are to involve 414 patients and are expected to be completed within 24 month, the company said. In 2012, the company had applied for fast-track approval in China via a cross-strait agreement aimed at cutting redundant studies, but the plans to expedite commercialization fell through as the China Food and Drug Administration did not begin a review of the company’s application until 2015.

PANEL MAKERS

Power outage slows Innolux

The electricity supply at Southern Taiwan Science Park was unexpectedly interrupted yesterday morning, affecting Innolux Corp’s (群創) 6G and 7.5G display production lines, the Central News Agency (CNA) quoted the company as saying. Innolux activated its emergency backup power supply units and evacuated employees at the plant over safety concerns, CNA said, adding that Innolux resumed operations in the afternoon. Innolux said the incident slightly affected its production, but it would work extra shifts to ensure shipments will not be delayed.

ENERGY

Swancor unit signs deal

Resin maker Swancor Holding Co Ltd (上緯) yesterday said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that a subsidiary has signed an agreement with Sydney-based Macquarie Capital and Denmark-headquartered DONG Energy A/S for an offshore wind farm project named Formosa I. Macquarie Capital and DONG Energy would acquire 50 percent and 35 percent ownership respectively in the project after receiving approval from the Investment Commission and EU regulators. Shares in Swancor on Tuesday dipped 1.36 percent to NT$72.6 in Taipei trading.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

TTFB opens new restaurant

Restaurant operator Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團) yesterday opened the first outlet of its new Chinese cuisine brand Rice Bar (時時香) in Taichung. The group operates six restaurant chains with more than 100 outlets in Taiwan and China, compared with 90 outlets it operated at the end of 2015, company data showed. The new brand features 20 types of rice to showcase the staple ingredient of Chinese cuisine, the firm said. The company reported that sales last year rose 11.72 percent to NT$3.85 billion. The company gave a upbeat outlook on sales this year on the back of its new restaurant and brand expansions.