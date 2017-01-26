Line profit, revenue miss projections as growth slows

Bloomberg

Line Corp’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ estimates, as Japan’s biggest instant messenger seeks to fuel growth by expanding abroad and into advertising.

Operating profit was ￥1.6 billion (US$14.1 million) in the three months ended on Dec. 31 last year, according to calculations based on full-year numbers released by Line yesterday.

That was significantly less than the ￥5.34 billion average of analysts’ projections compiled by Bloomberg.

Sales reached ￥37.5 billion in the period, falling short of the ￥38.7 billion predicted by the analysts.

Line CEO Takeshi Idezawa is under pressure to build on the greater than 20 percent share price gain since an initial public offering in July last year.

As user growth and revenue from games and digital stickers slows, the company has to come up with new ways to make people spend on what is otherwise a free instant messaging service.

For now, Line has pinned its hopes on advertising growth as analysts project profit and sales to climb.

“Ad sales should continue to drive Line’s revenue higher in 2017, negating content sales slowdown,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anthea Lai said before the earnings announcement. “Line will likely focus on developing new ad products, such as chat bots, to sustain ad sales. Employee compensation should stabilize in 2017, given all employee stock options issued will expire by January.”

Monthly active users totaled 217 million last month, a 1 percent increase from a year earlier, Line said, adding that subscribers increased 3.5 percent in the previous quarter.

The company has shifted its focus to the markets of Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Users based in the four nations, which account for almost two-thirds of the total, climbed 15 percent from a year earlier.