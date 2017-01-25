Staff writer, with agencies

TELECOMS

BT cuts revenue outlook

Britain’s BT Group PLC yesterday cut its revenue, earnings and free cash flow forecasts for this year and next year after finding that inappropriate accounting behavior at its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought. BT, which in October last year announced an initial investigation into historical accounting practices in Italy, said a review had found a complex set of improper sales, purchase and leasing transactions. As a result, the size of the write down on the business has increased from ￡145 million (US$181 million) to about ￡530 million. For this year compared with last year, the firm expects a decrease in adjusted revenue of about ￡200 million, a decrease in adjusted core earnings of about ￡175 million and a decrease of up to ￡500 million of normalized free cash flow. For next year, it expects a similar annual impact to adjusted revenue and adjusted core earnings.

MINING

Rio to sell coal assets

Rio Tinto Group announced the sale of thermal coal assets in Australia’s Hunter Valley for up to US$2.45 billion to Yancoal Australia Ltd, a venture between one of China’s biggest coal miners and commodity trader Noble Group (來寶集團). Rio agreed to sell its wholly owned Australian subsidiary Coal & Allied Industries Ltd to Yancoal, the world’s second-largest miner said yesterday. After the deal, which includes a US$1.95 billion cash payment, Rio will be entitled to certain royalties, it said. Shandong-based Yanzhou Coal Mining Co (兗州煤業) owns 78 percent of Yancoal, with Noble holding the remainder.

AUTOMAKERS

VW settlement approved

US District Judge Charles Breyer on Monday granted final approval to Volkswagen AG’s (VW) settlement worth up to US$1.21 billion with 652 US dealers over its diesel emissions scandal. VW’s dealers are to receive an average of US$1.85 million each over 18 months, according to the settlement. VW also agreed to keep making volume-based incentive payments to dealers and will allow them to defer capital improvements for two years.

PET CARE

Toray to sell cat drugs

Toray Industries Inc yesterday said it will sell medicine to treat chronic kidney disease in cats as the popularity of feline pets grows in Japan. The Tokyo-based chemical maker said that it has received approval to make and sell the drug, Rapros, which is to go on sale in Japan from April. Taken orally, the medicine is the first in the world to help limit the deterioration in kidney function in cats, rather than just ameliorating the symptoms of the disease, the firm said.

BANKING

Wells Fargo fees queried

Wells Fargo & Co charged some homebuyers fees to extend promised interest rates when the bank failed to process their mortgage applications on time, ProPublica reported, citing four former bank employees from Los Angeles, California. The practice, apparently limited to that region, broke with the company’s policy of eating the fees when it was at fault for delays, the online news service said. They typically amount to about US$1,000 to US$1,500 if deadlines are missed and interest rates have increased, it said. The bank, which faced congressional hearings last year after opening legions of bogus accounts for customers, said in a statement that it was looking into concerns raised by ProPublica.