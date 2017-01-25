Samsung reports Q4 rise in profit

AFP, SEOUL

Samsung Electronics Co’s profits leaped in the fourth quarter, it said yesterday, despite the Galaxy Note 7 recall that hammered the reputation of the world’s largest smartphone maker.

The South Korean tech giant took another blow when prosecutors began investigating its involvement in a corruption scandal, which has seen South Korean President Park Geun-hye impeached and sought the arrest of the firm’s de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong.

In a statement, the Samsung group’s flagship subsidiary said it posted operating profits of 9.22 trillion won (US$7.9 billion) during the October to December period, up 50.2 percent year-on-year.

Net profits for the quarter were 7.09 trillion won, up 120 percent.

Earnings were “driven by the components businesses, mainly the memory business and the display panel segment,” it said, with the stronger US dollar also boosting profits.

Analysts say memory chip prices have been driven up by stronger demand as Chinese smartphone makers release devices with high-resolution cameras and bigger storage in a bid to catch up with Samsung and Apple Inc.

As the market leader in multiple segments, Samsung’s own chip division “is the biggest benefactor,” said Tom Kang, research director at Counterpoint Technology.

Samsung said it expected “huge growth” in the sector.

Looking forward to this year, Greg Roh, an analyst at HMC Investment Securities, told reporters: “We are expecting Samsung to post record-high profits this year on the back of rising chip prices.”

Samsung said in a statement that the entirety of last year “Samsung achieved solid results, despite the Note 7 discontinuation in the second half” — the only reference to the debacle that saw the company withdraw its much-publicized device, which was intended to compete with Apple’s iPhone.

Samsung was forced to discontinue the Galaxy Note 7 in October last year after a chaotic recall that saw replacement devices also catching fire.

In total 3.1 million smartphones were recalled as authorities in the US and elsewhere banned them from use on planes and even from being placed in checked luggage.

Separately, Samsung said in a statement it would buy back 9.3 trillion won worth of its own shares.

Despite the solid figures, Samsung shares yesterday fell 0.11 percent in late-morning trading to 1.9 million won, after rising initially.

Full-year revenues for last year were almost flat at 201.9 trillion won, up 0.6 percent, but net profits rose 19 percent to 22.7 trillion won, Samsung said.

The firm has separately been caught up in a wide-ranging political corruption scandal, with prosecutors last week seeking the arrest of Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, on charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.

Lee, who became the group’s de facto head after his father had a heart attack in 2014, is accused of bribing Choi Soon-sil, Park’s secret confidante at the center of the scandal, and receiving policy favors from Park in return.

Samsung is the single biggest contributor to two non-profit foundations controlled by Choi, but a court rejected the arrest request due to insufficient evidence.