Chunghwa Telecom forecasts net profit to contract

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), the nation’s biggest telecom operator, yesterday forecast that net profit this year would contract for a second consecutive year as costs rise, partly due to increased expenses for 4G license amortization.

Net income is to shrink 7.8 percent to NT$36.89 billion (US$1.18 billion) this year, compared with NT$40.03 billion last year, according to a company projection.

Earnings per share are to fall from NT$5.16 last year to NT$4.75 this year.

Operating costs and expenses are expected to rise by 2.8 percent from NT$181.46 billion last year to NT$186.46 billion this year, the company said.

The increase is mainly due to the expansion of information and communications technology (ICT) projects, mobile Internet services, value-added services and sales of smart devices.

Expenses budgeted to expand digital content are to rise, as will 4G license amortization expenses, the company said.

Chunghwa Telecom cited diminished margins brought by new ICT businesses replacing traditional voice services for the expected contraction in net profit.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are to shrink 3.3 percent to NT$77.91 billion this year, compared with NT$80.53 billion last year, Chunghwa Telecom said.

The EBITDA margin is to fall from 35 percent last year to 33.7 percent this year, the company said.

“Looking at 2017, although we expect to face continued intense competition, we are confident about maintaining our market leadership in all major business lines,” chairman and chief executive Cheng Yu (鄭優) said in a statement.

“For the full year of 2017, we expect total revenue to increase year-on-year,” Cheng said.

The firm sees “great opportunities for our ICT business in 2017 with the growing ubiquity of Internet of Things and aims to boost the sector’s development by capitalizing on our market superiority in integrated network infrastructure, data centers and content delivery network capabilities,” he said.

Revenue is tipped to inch up 0.5 percent to NT$231.16 billion, from last year’s NT$230.01 billion, the company said.

Chunghwa Telecom budgeted NT$30.28 billion for capital expenditure this year, up from NT$23.48 billion last year.

The capital is to be used to enhance fiber broadband network construction and expansion of the firm’s mobile network.

The budget might include an expense originally allocated for a partnership with a global over-the-top service provider, Chunghwa Telecom said last month.