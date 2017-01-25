SPIL posts 13.4% growth in profit for last quarter

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Chip tester and packager Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL, 矽品精密) yesterday posted 13.4 percent growth in net profit for last quarter on the back of asset gains.

Net profit climbed to NT$9.93 billion (US$316.4 million), from NT$8.76 billion in 2015, a company financial statement showed.

Earnings per share rose from NT$2.81 in 2015 to NT$3.19.

SPIL attributed gains in the company’s convertible bonds to year-on-year growth in net profit.

In 2015, the company booked a loss from convertible bond revaluations, it said.

Company revenue last year set an all-time high at NT$85.11 billion, up 2.7 percent from NT$82.84 billion in 2015.

Last quarter alone, SPIL’s net profit rose about 1 percent to NT$2.83 billion, compared with NT$2.69 billion a quarter earlier.

Gross margin climbed to 23.6 percent last quarter from 23 percent in the previous quarter.

SPIL plans to spend NT$15.5 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, down from NT$17.9 billion last year.