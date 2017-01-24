Agencies

PACKAGING

Essentra to miss forecast

Essentra PLC, a supplier of specialty plastic and packaging components, said that full-year adjusted operating profit would miss or could come in at the lower end of its forecast, citing challenging business conditions in health and personal care packaging unit. The company’s stock fell as much as 12.5 percent to ￡3.87, before reversing some of the losses, making it one of the worst performers on the FTSE mid cap index. Essentra yesterday said it expected adjusted operating profit to be at, or modestly below, the lower end of its guidance range of ￡137 million to ￡142 million (US$169.3 million to US$177 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 last year.

SINGAPORE

Consumer prices rise

Consumer prices in the city-state last month rose for the first time in more than two years, adding to signs of recovery in the economy. The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier, compared with unchanged prices in November last year. The median estimate of 16 economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a 0.1 percent gain. Prices increased 0.2 percent in the month. Core inflation, which excludes costs of accommodation and private road transport, last month rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier, in line with the median forecast.

TECHNOLOGY

Cynosure exploring options

Cynosure Inc, a maker of lasers for medical and cosmetic treatments, is exploring strategic options including a sale, according to people familiar with the matter, amid increasing interest in the technology from larger global companies. Cynosure is in talks with financial advisers as it weighs strategic options, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. A potential sale of the business, which has a market value of about US$1 billion, might attract companies with a presence in aesthetic treatments, such as Botox maker Allergan PLC, as well as other medical-device businesses, the people said.

ENERGY

Lamprell to check costs

Oil-rig builder Lamprell PLC said it will continue to maintain a tight reign on costs as it stuck to its guidance of lower revenue this year. The company, which mainly focuses on contracts around the United Arab Emirates, said it expected this year’s revenue to be between US$400 to US$500 million, with the market pointing towards the lower half of the range.

MANUFACTURING

LG to supply Samsung

LG Display Co has scored a deal to supply television displays to rival Samsung Electronics Co from as soon as this year, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. LG Display, a major supplier of panels to Apple Inc, will replace a venture between Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Sharp Corp as a supplier to the world’s biggest TV maker, said the people, who asked not to be identified because details of their agreement have not been released. A supply agreement between LG Display and Samsung would be a first for the long-time South Korean rivals who have never used each others panels before. Sakai Display Products Corp, controlled by Sharp and Hon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康) outside of Taiwan, has cut back supply of LCD screens to other TV makers, a move that might foster a panel supply shortage and further accelerate a rally in display prices.