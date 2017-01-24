Home / Business
Tue, Jan 24, 2017 - Page 12　

UMC to ship 14-nanometer chips this quarter in bid to catch up to rivals

By Lisa Wang  /  Staff reporter

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the nation’s No. 2 contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to ship its first 14-nanometer chips to clients later this quarter, catching up to rivals in supplying the advanced chips mainly used in premium smartphones.

“Our [14-nanometer] yields have fulfilled customer requirements and we anticipate 14-nanometer wafer shipments to commence in the first quarter of 2017, highlighting our determined efforts to reach this important milestone,” UMC chief executive officer Yen Po-wen (顏博文) told investors yesterday.

Numerous customers have contacted UMC for its 14-nanometer chips, Yen said.

He declined to forecast revenue contribution from 14-nanometer chips, the company’s most advanced chips.

UMC rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) beat competitors by shipping its first 16-nanometer chips about one-and-a-half years ago.

Mass producing 14-nanometer chips opens the door for UMC to manufacture more advanced 28-nanometer chips in China.

The chipmaker plans to file an application with the authorities to manufacture 28-nanometer chips in its new plant in China’s Xiamen later this year, Yen said.

The plant in China makes 40-nanometer chips.

That will help UMC increase 28-nanometer chip capacity by about 10,000 wafers a month, with half of it coming from Taiwan and the other half from China, the chipmaker said.

UMC considers 28-nanometer chips a major growth driver for the company.

However, revenue contribution from 28-nanometer chips is expected to fall to mid-teens percentage this quarter, from 22 percent last quarter, as demand dips briefly, before picking up in the middle of this year, Yen said.

Lower capacity utilization rate for 28-nanometer chips, along with a seasonal slowdown, will erode the gross margin to mid-teens percent this quarter, compared with last quarter’s 22.9 percent, Yen said.

Wafer shipments this quarter are expected to only drop by 1 percent from last quarter, thanks to robust demand for 40-nanometer chips and some less-advanced micro-controller units for home appliances, Yen said.

Average selling this quarter price would drop 3 percent from last quarter, he said.

“Looking into the first quarter of 2017, as we enter early year seasonality, we expect a sequential decrease in our foundry business. For full year 2017, UMC will continue to work toward a year of growth and prosperity,” Yen said.

UMC’s revenue this year will grow at a similar pace with the global semiconductor industry’s 5 percent annual growth rate, Yen said.

This story has been viewed 321 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top