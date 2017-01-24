Powertech expects revenue to outpace local industry’s

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Powertech Technology Inc (力成科技), the nation’s largest memorychip tester and packager, expects revenue this year to outgrow the local semiconductor industry’s annual expansion thanks to robust demand for memory chips used mainly in handsets.

Hsinchu-based Powertech posted record revenue of NT$48.34 billion (US$1.54 billion) for last year as prices soared in the wake of supply constraints of DRAM and NAND memory chips.

“Supply of memory chips has been very tight since the second half [of last year]. We expect the chip shortage to remain critical in the first half of the year at least. Some people believe short supply will be in place for the whole year,” Powertech chairman Tsai Du-kung (蔡篤恭) told investors.

Tsai cited diversifying demand for memory chips, such as virtual reality devices and ultra-high-resolution 4K TVs, along with limited output growth as reasons for the supply crunch.

Previously, computers were the only devices equipped with DRAM chips, Tsai said. “Now, a 4K TV can use as many as memory chips as a PC does.”

Powertech expects to benefit from the uptrend this year, general manager Hung Chia-yu told an investors’ conference yesterday.

“Our revenue growth this year will be higher than the global semiconductor industry’s as well as the local semiconductor industry’s,” Hung said.

The global semiconductor industry is to grow at an annual rate of 5 percent, while local semiconductor industry is to expand 7.5 percent annually, Hung said, citing forecasts from an unspecified research house.

The company will see a positive start as demand in the first quarter is expected to be above seasonal levels, he said.

Revenue will contract at a slower rate than the quarterly decline of 12 percent, or the annual decline of 15 percent last year, Hung said.

Annual revenue might grow significantly, he said.

“Customers’ inventory adjustment is much less mild than before,” Hung said.

Powertech yesterday said net income expanded 8.2 percent to NT$1.44 billion, compared with NT$1.33 billion in the third quarter last year.

Commenting on Powertech’s cancelation of a 25 percent share sale to Tsinghua Unigroup Inc (清華紫光), Tsai said the company was open to cooperation with the Chinese chip company.

“China is an important market that cannot be ignored,” Tsai said.

Powertech was forced to drop the deal as the government did not approve the share offering before the share purchase agreement expired on Jan. 14.

Tsai also said Chinese memorychip companies will to pose a threat to local companies until 2020, despite their aggressive expansion.