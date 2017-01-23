Agencies

CHINA

Central bank adds funds

The central bank yesterday added funds to the financial system through open-market operations, after injecting a record amount of cash last week and offering liquidity support to some lenders. The monetary authority added a net 60 billion yuan (US$8.7 billion) using 14-day and 28-day reverse-repurchase agreements. There were no contracts maturing yesterday. The bank pumped in a net 1.13 trillion yuan last week. On Friday, the authority said it provided a 28-day temporary liquidity facility to some major commercial banks.

VENEZUELA

Central bank head quits

Central Bank president Nelson Merentes resigned after being asked to do so by President Nicolas Maduro, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Merentes, one of the most long-standing public officials in the nation, presented his resignation letter to the president on Friday, said the person, who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Merentes, a 62-year-old mathematician, has held the role off and on since 2009.

CANADA

Retail sales disappoint

Retail sales and inflation data came in weaker than expected on Friday, a reminder that the nation’s recovery still has a long way to go. The consumer price index advanced 1.5 percent last month from a year earlier, and retail sales rose 0.2 percent, Statistics Canada reported, both missing forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Three new measures of core inflation remained at or below 2 percent. Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy chief economist Randall Bartlett forecast the three core measures of inflation will remain below 2 percent through 2020.

UNITED KINGDOM

Retail sales fall 1.9 percent

Retail sales unexpectedly slumped 1.9 percent last month from the previous month, sending the pound sliding as Friday’s official data fed into fresh worries over Brexit. “The monthly picture ... shows that all main retail sectors saw a decrease in the quantity bought, with the largest downwards contribution coming from non-food stores,” the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. Analysts’ consensus forecast had been for a dip of 0.1 percent.

APPAREL

Kate Spade eyeing buyers

Luxury handbag maker Kate Spade & Co is attracting interest from high-end retailers, including Coach Inc and Michael Kors Holdings Ltd, as it pursues a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The two companies are speaking to their boards about the feasibility of going ahead with a bid, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Kate Spade has also drawn interest from other luxury brand companies outside of the US, one of the people said.

ENTERTAINMENT

CBS, Paramount settle suit

CBS Corp and Paramount Pictures Corp settled their copyright-infringement lawsuit against a die-hard Star Trek fan who had channeled his obsession with an obscure character from the original TV series into a professional 20-minute YouTube hit. The studios and filmmaker Alec Peters announced the agreement on Friday. The deal follows a federal judge’s ruling this month that bolstered CBS and Paramount’s claims by rejecting Peters’ argument that his Prelude to Axanar was fair use of the Star Trek material.