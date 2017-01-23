Fuel prices fall NT$0.1 on Libyan oil output increase

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said that it would decrease its diesel and gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter today.

Fuel prices at CPC gas stations are to drop to NT$22.6 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.9 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$26.4 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.4 for 98-octane unleaded.

REDUCTIONS

Libya increased its crude oil output by more than 9 percent to average 750,000 barrels per day in the middle of this month, up from 685,000 barrels earlier in the month, CPC said.

However, there are signs that OPEC members will continue to observe an agreement they made to cut production, the company said.

WEIGHTING

Despite lowering its average output to 10 million barrels per day, the main oil producer, Saudi Arabia, said that it would make further reductions next month in an effort to stabilize crude oil prices on the international market, CPC said.

ADJUSTMENTS

Under CPC’s weighted pricing mechanism — 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — its average crude oil costs rose US$0.05 to US$53.63 per barrel last week. After factoring in the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was up by NT$0.265 against the US dollar last week, domestic gasoline prices should be reduced 0.59 percent this week, the refiner said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) on Saturday said it will make similar cuts to its gasoline and diesel prices.

Fuel prices at Formosa Petrochemical gas stations this week are to be NT$22.3 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.8 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$26.3 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.6 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.