Business Quick Take

Agencies

BANKING

EU to probe ECB links

EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly on Friday said she has opened an investigation into ties European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi and his aides have with private banks, following a complaint from a research group. The non-governmental organization Corporate Europe Observatory filed the complaint over top ECB staff links to the G30, which brings together the leaders of both the public and private financial sector. O’Reilly said her office would ask the ECB to allow inspection of documents linked to the G30, as well as to meet with central bank officials to discuss aspects of the complaint. Her office is then likely to ask the ECB for a written response to the complaint.

NETHERLANDS

Agriculture exports hit record

Agricultural exports set a record last year at about 94 billion euros (US$100 billion), ensuring the country remains the world’s No. 2 exporter of such goods after the US. The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture on Friday announced the country of just 17 million people had exported about 85 billion euros of agricultural goods and about 9 billion euros in “materials, know-how and technology” in the sector. The bumper crop ensures the nation retains its place as Europe’s biggest exporter of agricultural goods, the statistics office said in a statement.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford income to be cut

Ford Motor Co said that a change in the way it values pension obligations would cut last year’s net income by US$2 billion. According to a regulatory filing, in 2015, Ford changed the way it measures pension gains and losses so they are counted in the year they occur. The company is to record a pretax pension charge of about US$3 billion for the year. It said the loss is a special item so it would not affect adjusted pretax profit. Ford still expects to meet guidance of about US$10.2 billion in adjusted pretax profit for last year.

AUTOPARTS

New Mexico to sue Takata

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing Japanese manufacturer Takata Corp and a long list of automakers in connection with the sale of cars with dangerous air bag inflators. The attorney general’s office said in a lawsuit filed on Friday that the manufacturers had a duty to ensure their products were safe and that concealment of air bag defects amounted to unfair, deceptive and unconscionable trade practices under New Mexico law. Takata already has agreed to pay US$1 billion in fines and restitution as part of plea agreement with the US Department of Justice over the years-long scheme to conceal the deadly defect in its inflators.

VIETNAM

Gambling ban to be lifted

Local gamblers are soon to be allowed into the nation’s casinos under a three-year pilot project. Under a decree signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc that takes effect in the middle of March, Vietnamese over 21 years of age with a monthly income of at least 10 million dong (US$441) are to be allowed in casinos. After three years, the government would decide whether to continue with the arrangement. There are about a dozen casinos in the nation, but only foreigners are allowed.