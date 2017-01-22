Apple depicts Qualcomm as monopolist in lawsuit

AP, SAN FRANCISCO

Apple Inc is suing mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc for US$1 billion in a patent fight pitting the iPhone maker against one of its major suppliers.

The 100-page complaint filed on Friday in a San Diego federal court depicts Qualcomm as a greedy monopolist abusing its power in a key segment of the mobile chip market to extort royalties for iPhone innovations that have nothing to do with Qualcomm’s technology.

For instance, Qualcomm demanded royalties on Apple’s fingerprint identification system built into recent iPhone models and also for larger storage capacities on the devices, according to the lawsuit.

Qualcomm rejected Apple’s claims as baseless, contending that it “intentionally mischaracterized” agreements as well as the value of the company’s technology.

“Apple has been actively encouraging regulatory attacks on Qualcomm’s business in various jurisdictions around the world ... by misrepresenting facts and withholding information,” Qualcomm general counsel Don Rosenberg said in a statement. “We welcome the opportunity to have these meritless claims heard in court where we will be entitled to full discovery of Apple’s practices and a robust examination of the merits.”

Apple said it has been cooperating with government regulators who have been investigating Qualcomm’s business practices, prompting Qualcomm to retaliate by withholding about US$1 billion in scheduled payments.

“Qualcomm’s recent effort to cover its tracks — by punishing Apple for providing truthful testimony at the request of government regulators — underscores the lengths to which Qualcomm will go to protect its extortion scheme,” the lawsuit said.

Apple launched its legal attack three days after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit alleging Qualcomm has been imposing unfair licensing terms on manufacturers.

Qualcomm rejected the agency’s case as “significantly flawed,” arguing that reasoning at the heart of the civil complaint is wrong.

Besides cooperating with the FTC’s investigation, Apple said it has been providing information about its dealings with Qualcomm to regulators in Taiwan, South Korea and Europe.

South Korean regulators last month imposed a US$853 million fine on Qualcomm for violating its antitrust laws, a decision that Qualcomm is fighting.

Qualcomm shares fell US$1.56, or 2.4 percent, closing on Friday at US$62.88. Apple shares ended up US$0.22 at US$120.