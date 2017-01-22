Trump pledge a boon for Mitsubishi

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump’s promise to create US jobs by spending US$1 trillion over 10 years upgrading the nation’s infrastructure from airports to schools is an opportunity for Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, the conglomerate’s chairman said.

Mitsubishi — maker of an array of products from forklifts to nuclear power plants and aircraft — also would not hesitate to invest more in the US, Hideaki Omiya, 70, said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday.

“We provide infrastructure all over the world, including the US,” he said. “It might be a good opportunity for us.”

Omiya is among Asian executives, including China Investment Corp (CIC, 中國投資) chairman Ding Xuedong (丁學東), who are betting on Trump’s plan to bolster the world’s biggest economy with tax cuts, overhaul of regulations and higher spending on public works and defense.

While expressing concerns over Trump’s threat to kill the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord and pull US troops out of Asia, Omiya said Trump is a “very smart person” who would respond positively when presented with facts.

Mitsubishi Heavy, which is planning to increase its US workforce by as much as 20 percent over two years, is improving its supply chain and introducing new gas turbines to better compete against rivals such as Siemens AG and General Electric Co.

Tokyo-based Mitsubishi last year moved its US headquarters to Houston, Texas.

The US is becoming more important for Mitsubishi Heavy. The nation accounted for 17 percent of revenue in the year ended March 31 last year, compared with 9.4 percent in 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Japan is the company’s biggest market, accounting for 44.6 percent of revenue last fiscal year.

‘MORE OPPORTUNITIES’

At a conference in Hong Kong earlier this week, Ding, the chairman of China’s US$814 billion sovereign wealth fund, said CIC could have more opportunities to invest in US infrastructure and participate in acquisitions.

Kuwait Investment Authority, the world’s fifth-largest sovereign wealth fund, with US$592 billion in assets, this week in Davos said that boosting US investment is contingent on Trump holding to a promise to increase infrastructure spending.

“We have been investing heavily for compressors” and gas turbines in US factories, Omiya said. “If we can see some good growth in the future, we are not hesitating to invest a lot.”

The Japanese company, which has forklift-making facilities in Chicago and Houston, plans to boost its research and development staff at the US business to about 100 by October, the head of the division said this month.

Mitsubishi Heavy, which also makes aircraft parts, is “reviewing the situation” after delaying the delivery of its Mitsubishi Regional Jet four times, Omiya said.

Japan’s first homemade passenger jet was scheduled to be handed over to ANA Holdings Inc in the middle of next year.

The Yomiuri Shimbun on Friday reported that it could be pushed back by as many as two more years.

“Now we are in the stage of reviewing the program,” Omiya said.

Trump’s threat to pull US troops out of Asia and his statement that Japan and South Korea must acquire nuclear weapons pose risks to the region, Omiya said.

“That bothers me a lot,” he said. “We have a good relationship with the American forces. We have a long history.”