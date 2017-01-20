Agencies

ENERGY

Toshiba shares fall 16%

Toshiba Corp shares dropped to their lowest since May last year after a report that the loss in its nuclear business might exceed the ￥500 billion (US$4.4 billion) maximum the company had flagged to lenders. The company asked Development Bank of Japan Inc for financial support and is seeking help from other lenders, the Nikkei Shimbun cited people familiar with the matter as saying. Kyodo News agency reported the loss might reach ￥700 billion. Toshiba, which has put a writedown of its nuclear equipment business in the billions of US dollars, fell 16 percent to ￥242 in Tokyo at the close yesterday. The company said in a statement that it is still calculating the costs.

ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary CEO steps down

Thomas Tull, the founder and chief executive of Legendary Entertainment LLC has stepped down, the firm said in a statement yesterday, a year after the Hollywood studio was bought by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co (萬達集團) for US$3.5 billion. Dalian Wanda insider Jack Gao (高群耀) is to take the helm at Legendary, the producer behind hit movies like Jurassic World and the Batman Dark Knight trilogy, putting the Chinese firm more directly in control of the US studio. Legendary said in a statement Tull had “resigned,” though would continue in a role as “founding chairman.” It did not give a reason for the departure.

AVIATION

Safran to buy Zodiac

Aircraft-engine maker Safran SA agreed to buy plane-seat supplier Zodiac Aerospace SA for 8.55 billion euros (US$9 billion) in an all-French deal that would unite two of the country’s biggest aerospace groups. Safran will pay 29.47 euros per Zodiac share, a 25 percent premium to Wednesday’s closing price, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The deal is to be financed from cash reserves and with a bridging loan. The combination would unite Safran activities spanning turbines, landing gear, brakes and avionics with Zodiac’s cabin interiors, fuel, lighting, safety and power-distribution gear, according to the statement.

TRANSPORTATION

Railway CEO quits early

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is accelerating the retirement of chief executive officer Hunter Harrison by about six months after he inquired about the possibility of working with other major freight railroads. The Calgary, Alberta-based, railroad said on Wednesday that Harrison will forfeit about C$118 million (US$88.9 million) in stock options and pension benefits as part of a separation agreement. The railroad’s president, Keith Creel, is being promoted to chief executive officer immediately. Harrison is to officially retire at the end of the month, but he is on vacation until then, so he did not take part in the railroad’s earnings conference call on Wednesday.

INTERNET

Google to buy Fabric

Google is not buying Twitter Inc, but it is buying one of Twitter’s remaining parts. Alphabet Inc’s online search division agreed to purchase Fabric, a Twitter business that provides a software toolkit for mobile apps. The companies did not disclose financial terms. For Twitter, the deal allows it to offload another asset as it faces pressure to deliver growth. For Google, which is absorbing Twitter employees working on Fabric, the acquisition is designed to help it recruit mobile developers, a key constituent, to its cloud computing service.