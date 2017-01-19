ASML first-quarter sales forecast tops analysts’ estimates

Bloomberg

ASML Holding NV forecast first-quarter sales topping analysts’ estimates, as Europe’s largest semiconductor-equipment maker won orders for six more of its newest lithography machines in the fourth quarter.

First-quarter revenue would be about 1.8 billion euros (US$1.9 billion), Veldhoven, Netherlands-based ASML predicted. Analysts had projected 1.76 billion euros on average. A year earlier, ASML reported sales of 1.33 billion euros.

“All of this has further anchored our leadership position in the semiconductor equipment market,” chief executive officer Peter Wennink said in a statement.

ASML is pushing chipmaker clients such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co to upgrade to its newest machines, called extreme ultraviolet lithography systems (EUV), which can etch smaller circuits while increasing capacity and speed.

ASML in November agreed to buy about a quarter of Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH for 1 billion euros as part of its EUV push.

While ASML is speeding up development of a new optical system for the next generation of machines, Nikon Corp in mid-October announced that it would slash development costs for immersion steppers, lithography machines that etch semiconductor circuits onto silicon, citing slow uptake by customers.

ASML reported fourth-quarter sales that beat estimates, mostly with older products.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 33 percent to 1.91 billion euros, marking the fourth consecutive year of revenue growth. Analysts had predicted sales of 1.77 billion euros.

Profit increased to 524 million euros, beating estimates of 419.3 million euros.

The stock has gained about 50 percent over the past year, valuing the company at 47.6 billion euros. Since the start of the year, shares of ASML have increased about 1 percent through Tuesday, outperforming the benchmark AEX index in Amsterdam, which declined.